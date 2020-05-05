Ralph
Ida Marie Young, 87, of Ralph, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.
Ida was born June 3, 1932, in Uniontown, a daughter of Artie and John Rose.
Ida is survived by her sister, Phoebe (Rose) Marano, wife of the late Thomas Marano.
Ida was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine; and her long-time friend and companion, Steve Popovich.
In 1955, Ida married the late Edgar Mason Young of Uniontown, and is survived by their children, Edgar Young Jr. and wife Sharon of Boone, N.C., Terri Young Schaeffer and her late husband, Paul of Uniontown, and Jeffrey Young of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Ida is survived by four grandchildren, Terri's sons Matthew and Bruce, and Ed's daughters Nicole and Josie.
Ida is also survived by her niece, Pam Marano Cantalamessa, her husband Joby, and their son, Tito, all of Uniontown.
At home, Ida was happiest in the kitchen preparing meals for her family; one of the many ways she would show all of the unconditional love she had to offer.
She also treasured her many lifelong friends and loved nothing more than chatting with them while sharing her witty turns of phrase that had everyone laughing til they cried.
She will be missed by all who have known and loved her.
Visitation and funeral Services are under the direction of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. However, due to the circumstances in our country with COVID-19, visitation and funeral services are private for the immediate family only. Burial will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, 412-261-5040, or at https://alz.org/pa.
