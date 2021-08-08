Fairchance
Ida Sutton, 92, of Fairchance, passed away Thursday evening, August 5, 2021, in her home.
She was born September 19, 1928, in Fairchance, a daughter of the late Palmer and Nellie Hickle Swaney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond, Frank, William, Clayton, John, George, Normond, Robert, Merle and Nelson Swaney.
Ida is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ralph E. Sutton; her daughter, Jacqueline Sutton; brother Earl and wife Mary Jo of Shoaf; sisters-in-law Betty Swaney and Patty Swaney, both of Fairchance; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating, will be held Monday, August 9, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for all of the love and care given to Ida.
