Uniontown
Ilda M. Coll Votilla, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Beechwood Court, Uniontown, with her loving family by her side. She was born December 26, 1927, in Masontown, a daughter of the late John and Antoinette Puracchio Coll.
Her parents; husband Paul J. Votilla, Esq.; and a brother, Geno Coll, preceded her in death.
Ilda was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Her greatest love in life were her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Her greatest passion was tending to her gardens from dawn to dusk.
She is survived by two children, daughter Paula J. Flaherty (Terry) of Uniontown; son Dr. Vincent P. Votilla of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Matthew Paul Nesser (Jenny), Evan Votilla, Blake Votilla and Bianca Votilla; a great-granddaughter, Quinn Nesser; and a brother, Joseph Coll (Sally); and a sister-in-law, Lydia Coll, both of Masontown.
The family would like to especially thank the nursing staff and aides at Beechwood Court and Amedisys Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 16, when prayers of transfer will be said, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or through its website, alz.org.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
