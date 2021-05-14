Grindstone
Ilene Lovanne Eaton, 83, of Grindstone, passed away December 18, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born February 5, 1937, in Jefferson, a daughter of the late George Russell and Lola Bell Murphy Eaton.
Ilene is survived by her sister, Jean Arnold of Grindstone; niece, Deborah Tiernan of Grindstone; nephew, Douglas Arnold of Selinsgrove; great-niece, Savannah Kurcina; great-nephew, Cody Arnold.
Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a private funeral service was held for the family Tuesday, December 22, 2020, with Pastor Mike Peton officiating. Interment followed in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the Allison Christian Church, East Avenue, Allison, PA 15442.
Ilene's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
