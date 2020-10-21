Confluence
Imilda Ellen Knox Resh, 68, of Confluence, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her residence.
Born March 17, 1952, in Fairmont, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Joe and Dolly Myers Knox.
Imilda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Playford Resh, September 10, 2016; one sister, Linda Knox; and one niece, Shanna Chisnell.
She was a certified nursing assistant for South Fayette Nursing Home, Markleysburg & Golden Living Center (Meyersdale Healthcare & Rehab Center), Meyersdale.
Surviving are a son, Larry Kevin Resh (Amy) of Confluence; one sister, Deb Chisnell (Arleigh) of Gibbon Glade; one nephew, Bill Chisnell (Kristen); two aunts, Norma Knox and Betty Myers; three grandchildren, PJ, Sean, Daisy; and two great-grandchildren.
Friends were received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, October 20, in Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 179 Miller Street, Grantsville, Md., with Pastor Merle Durst officiating.
Per Imilda's wishes, she will be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
