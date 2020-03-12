Vanderbilt
Imogene Arison Hawk, 86, of Flatwoods, Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully Monday, March 10, 2020, in Country Care Manor, Fayette City.
She was born June 15, 1933, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of George C. Arison and Gladys Brooks Arison.
She was a life member and long-time treasurer of Flatwoods Baptist Church. She was retired from Connellsville Hospital as a data processor.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother William Arison in 1996; and sister Georgia Lee Arison Morris in 2006.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of services, Saturday, March 14, in Flatwoods Baptist Church, with Lester C Martin II officiating.
Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt, PA 15486.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
