Uniontown
Ina Dell Tharpe Teets, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
She was married to the love of her life, Ivan "Bud" Teets, who gave her the nickname "Sam".
Ina Dell volunteered for Open Doors for the Handicapped, and loved making quilts she gave to others.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Bertha McCourt Tharpe; her husband, Ivan Teets; and siblings: Madge Tharpe, Stephen Tharpe, Rosemary Preston, Millie Silbaugh, Roger Tharpe and Anthony Rensi.
Surviving are her children: Debra Hackney, Roger Grim, Linda McDuffie, Charles Teets, Joey Teets and James Teets; grandchildren: Amanda Hackney, Sunnie Nicole Grim, Wesley Grim, Channel Smuck, Skylar Grim, Josh McDuffie, Christopher Teets, Kenneth Teets, Timothy Teets, Marsha M. Pollock, Bradley Teets, Danielle Moore, Tonya Holder and Curtis Teets; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Annabel Carroll, John Tharpe, Rita Jean Goodwin, James Tharpe, Homer Tharpe and Bertram Tharpe; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
