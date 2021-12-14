Masontown
Ina Ray Willingham, 68, of Masontown passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Uniontown, on October 21, 1953, the daughter of the late Emerson and Martha Dixon Snyder.
Ina was a graduate of Brownsville High School Class of 1971.
She was predeceased by her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank Lilley; children, Glenn (Steff) Palmer, of Masontown, Michael Lilley, of Rootstown, Ohio; Melissa (Bob) Brenzy, of Masontown, and Brandy Palmer, of Masontown; 13 grandchildren, who were her world, and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend A. J. Byers officiating. Private interment.
