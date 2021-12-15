Masontown
Ina Ray Willingham, 68, of Masontown passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her home.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend A. J. Byers officiating. Private interment.
