New Salem
Irene Anne “Reenie” Zuchelkowski, 76, of New Salem, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Peroni’s Personal Care Home, after an extended illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 12, when a prayer service will be held, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church - Footedale Site, with the Rev. Fr. William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
