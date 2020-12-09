Irene Anne Zuchelkowski

New Salem
Irene Anne "Reenie" Zuchelkowski, 76, of New Salem, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Peroni's Personal Care Home, after an extended illness.
She was born May 3, 1944, in New Salem, a daughter of the late John and Anna Borchin Zuchelkowski.
Irene was a member of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Footedale, now St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church.
She was employed for 34 years at Prudential Life Insurance Company.
Irene was an avid animal lover, loving all animals, especially her two cats, Stripes and Jasmine.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis "Zeke" Zuchelkowski and Edward Zuchelkowski; her sister, Mary Ryan.
Irene is survived by her two nephews, Bernard Zuchelkowski and wife Natalie and their son, Zachary of Brownsville, and Edwin Zuchelkowski and wife Cindy and their sons, Benjamin, Eli and Daniel of Uniontown; two cousins, Charlotte Komar of Merrittstown, and Elaine Galati and husband Frank of Coraopolis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 12, when a prayer service will be held, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church - Footedale Site, with the Rev. Fr. William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Peroni's Personal Care Home and to the nurses and aides from Allegheny Health Network Hospice for the comfort and exceptional care that they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Irene's name to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
