East Millsboro
Irene C. Juran, 86, of East Millsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in the Uniontown Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 13, 1936 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Lucosky.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, she enjoyed planting her flowers, sitting on her porch watching nature and watching QVC. She was well known for her kindness and sense of humor.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Juran; sisters, Helen Kraszewski, Alice Gorski, Mary Calderio, Stella Vukmanic;brother, Joseph Lucosky, Jr.
Irene is survived by four children, Donna Hart and husband John, Deborah Babko and husband Nick, John P. Juran and Michelle Magerko, Pauline Bakewell and fiancee Bifford Fagan; seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashlee) Babko, Matthew (Susanna) Babko, Jonathan (Stacey) Hart, Stephanie (Nicholas) Giovanelli, Nicole (Vincent) Agostini, John (Jessica) Juran, Jessica Juran; six great- grandchildren, Amelia, Norah, Niko, Jack, Helena and Leah; brother, John Lucosky .
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park St., Brownsville, PA. A prayer service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. The family would like to thank Dr. Delaney and the second floor nurses for their loving care. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.