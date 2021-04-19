Continental #2
Uniontown
Irene Delores Kolesar Clay, 90, of Continental #2 Uniontown, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born September 20, 1930, in Dutch Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Bridgette Kolesar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Robert "Bob" Clay; son, Ronald S. Clay; two brothers, Joseph and Edward Kolesar; and a sister, Mary Ann Koleck.
Irene was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert A. "Bob" Clay and wife Betty of New Geneva, Michael J. Clay and wife Faye of Uniontown; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, John Kolesar of Continental #2; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 19, and until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
