Newell
Irene E. Theakston, 98, of Newell, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born January 31, 1922, in Washington, a daughter of Adam Emilo and Marion Sloey Emilo.
She was a life member of the Newell United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, James Theakston and wife Rebekah Albert of Monroeville, and Timothy Theakston of Newell; daughter-in-law Norma Theakston of Penn Township; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald B. Theakston in 1984; daughter and son-in-law Marion and Jerry Lovering in 1984; son Martin Theakston in 2020; grandson Jeff Theakston in 2009; granddaughter Lorene Lovering Krawkzkwicz; two brothers, Walter and Paul Emilo.
Private services were held for the family.
Interment was in the Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
