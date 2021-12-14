Connellsville
Irene Elizabeth Halasz Czajkowski, 96, of Connellsville, passed away in the comfort of her home on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She left the world as she lived her life, with dignity and without fanfare.
A daughter of Joseph and Mary Halasz, she was born on May 11, 1925, in Monarch.
She was a graduate of Dunbar High School with the class of 1943, and subsequently attended business school with a concentration in bookkeeping. She worked at Loucks Hardware in Connellsville until her marriage to Louis Czajkowski in 1953.
Irene was employed over the years with Pleasant Valley Country Club as a secretary / bookkeeper, and as the school secretary for twenty years at Geibel Catholic High School.
Irene enjoyed being a part of the Geibel Catholic family and attended many activities held at the school while her grandchildren were students. She always looked fondly on the lifelong friends she made at Geibel. Her family is extremely grateful for the staff and teachers who sent “Mrs. C” cards and get well wishes and remembered her in their prayers over the years. Those efforts touched our mother’s heart and gave her joy.
Irene was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and was greatly loved and respected by her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family members. She had a generous spirit and was always willing to give of her time and talents.
She will be remembered for her wonderful Eastern European cooking, her delicious pies and the beautiful crocheted items she painstakingly made.
Dealing with difficult medical issues throughout life, Irene faced her many challenges with grace and determination. She modeled for those around her the importance of humility, respect, honesty, and civility.
Irene was a faithful member of her church and an active member of the Christian Mothers of Immaculate Conception Parish and the Casey Girls. She served as an officer in these organizations many times over the years.
Irene was the last surviving member of her immediate family, and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Halasz; brothers, Joseph Jr., Charles, John, James and Frank; sisters, Elizabeth Halasz, Margaret Langor and Helen Pepe; and her dear husband, Louis.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (Arthur) Acton, Susan (Richard) Gessner, and Catherine Czajkowski (Kevin Henry); her beloved grandchildren, Laura (Gary) Pearson, Thomas Stanek, Michael (Katey) Stanek, Elizabeth (Gregory) Davis, Caroline Gessner, Anne (Luke) Wilmoth, Catherine Acton; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Amedisys Hospice. Heartfelt thanks are also extended to the wonderful caregivers who our mother loved and appreciated, and who spent their days and nights with her over the last several years. Their attention and kindness truly cannot be repaid and will not be forgotten.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday December 16, 2021, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., on Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with Fr. Daniel Carr as Celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to The Yough Catholic Community Parish or Geibel Catholic High School.
Please pay forward in her memory the kindness and love she showed to others throughout her lifetime.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com..
