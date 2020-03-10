Republic
Irene Helen Sesock Logorda, 94, of Republic, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Generations Elder Care, Uniontown. She was born February 5, 1926, a daughter of Joseph and Catherine Rush Sesock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Logorda Jr.; brothers, Albert and Leonard Sesock; sister, Elizabeth Sesock.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic until it closed.
Irene is survived by her children, Bill Logorda and his wife Susan of Bethlehem, Rich Logorda and his wife Joyce of Republic, Debbie Pawlicki and her husband Dave of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Nicole (Carlos) Logorda, Matt (Katie) Logorda, Dustin Pawlicki, Mark (Kylene) Logorda, Ashley (Luke) Snyder, Arick Logorda; three great-grandchildren, Patrick, Olivia and Emma; sisters, Ann Tomko, Agnes Smith and Marie Potemry; numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene's family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, NC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a Blessing Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with Father Thumma Fathimareddy, as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Briar Hill.
Irene's family would like to thank the staff of Generations Elder Care and Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for the outstanding care given to Irene.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
