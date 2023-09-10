formerly of Footdale, Pa.
Irene Joan Kubica died peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Born on October 30, 1927, in Footedale, to the late Alex and Eleanor Talaga Solarchick. She lived most of her long life near her birthplace where she was a lovingly devoted daughter, sibling, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She fully embraced each day with gratitude and prayer for life’s blessings and gifts as well as losses.
In 2001 she enthusiastically relocated to Connecticut and enjoyed wonderful years making new friends in Farmington, Unionville, Simsbury and Bloomfield.
She is survived by her much-loved family, including: daughter, Debra (Dominick) Pasquale; daughter-in-law, Rose (Edward Ronald) Kubica; grandsons, Scott (Laura Marie) Kubica and Kevin (Laura Jane) Kubica; great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Amelia, Conner, Alex and Xavier; siblings Robert (Marlene) Solarchick and Rosemarie Yodanza and their families; and other family members and many friends.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Andrew; cherished son, Edward Ronald; infant grandson, Jason Christopher; and dearest siblings: Eleanor Solarchick, Alex Solarchick, Florence Moon, Joseph Solarchick and Judy Riggin.
The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to the staff and residents at the Virginia Connelly Residences in Simsbury and The Views at Seabury for their care, kindness, and support of Irene during her final decade. Gratitude is also extended to Masonicare Hospice and Seabury’s Davis Center for their compassion during Irene’s final weeks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, Pa., followed by burial in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
Arrangements are being handled by THE AHERN FUNERAL HOMES, INC., ahernfuneralhome.com
