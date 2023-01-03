Uniontown
Irene L. Patchan, age 85, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away Friday, December 30, 2022.
She was born January 25, 1937 in Edenborn, Pa. the daughter of the late Frank Shinal and Anna Kostelnik Shinal.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four sisters, Helen, Anna, Catherine, and Margaret; and two brothers. Frank and John.
She is survived by her husband George P. Patchan of Uniontown; children, Cynthia Thatcher Woodrow of Smyrna, Tenn., Lisa Sarber (Ronald) of Jefferson Hills, Lori Koyuncu of Roswell, Ga. Also surviving are grandchildren, Eric and Ben Thatcher, Cameron and Brendon Sarber, and Kaya and Nova Koyuncu; and one sister Josephine Dellarosa of Clairton, Pa.
She was a member of St. John Byzantine Church and Yednota Lodge, and worked as a seamstress for Bryan Manufacturing.
Friends will be received until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, Pa., when a panachida service will be held followed by divine liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church with the Very Reverend Vasyl Symyon officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery.
