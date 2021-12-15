Hopwood
Irene Michener Altizer, 97, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1924.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Michener and Mary Martin Michener; sisters, Ruth Hilling and Hazel Gallo; and her loving husband of 71 years, Preston E. Altizer.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Carol Burkey and husband Randy, of Niles, Ohio; daughter, Lynn Abraham, of Hopwood; grandchildren, Amy Cummings, of Hopwood, David Dubbs and wife Holly, of Nashville, Tenn., Timothy Abraham, of Salisbury, and Kristen Skaricich and husband Rob, of Hubbard, Ohio. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Ryan and Cody Cummings, of Hopwood, Crew Dubbs and Morgan Udell of Nashville, Tenn., Timothy and Emily Abraham, of Salisbury, and Aaron and Andrew Skaricich, of Hubbard Ohio.
Irene attended South Union High School where she was in orchestra, played violin, was a majorette, and marched with the school band and sang in the school choir.
Irene married Preston E. Altizer of Hopwood, in 1944, at the Hopwood United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the church choir for many years. She also sang in quartets with her husband, and later in nursing homes.
She was a member of the Hopwood, Brownfield United Methodist Church Kitchen Band.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Uniontown Hospital, and Amedisys Home Health Care.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday December 15, 2021, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the hour of the service with Pastor Diane Olson officiating, on Thursday December 16, 2021, in the Hopwood United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in Brownfield.
