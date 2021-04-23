Keisterville
Irene Rose Sabatula, 90, of Keisterville, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
She was born December 27, 1930, to the late John and Julia Jaslowski Sabatula.
Irene is survived by daughter-in-law Dolores Sabatula and her loving pet, Angel Marie, with whom she resided; four grandchildren, Kimberly and husband Jeff Campbell, Beth and husband Gary Smitley, Donnie and wife Fawn Sabatula, and Jamie and husband Larry Ranaldi; great-grandchildren Jodi and Shane Miller, Tia and James Durham, Haley and Dalton Scott, Annalise Ranaldi, Kenzie Sabatula and Tyler, Kylie Ranaldi, Nevaeh Sabatula, Payton Smitley, Gary Smitley III; great-great-grandchildren Averie, J.J., Greyson, S.J., Hayvyn, Berklee and Mason; brothers Ronald Sabatula, Robert Sabatula and wife Cindy; sisters Barbara Thompson and husband Richard, Sandy Valiante; sisters-in-law Beverly Sabatula and Mary Sabatula; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her one and only loving child, Donald Sabatula Sr.; great-grandson Noah Ranaldi; brothers John, Ted, Gene and Frank.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 26, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. A Christian Burial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Fr. Ronald Larko officiating. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
