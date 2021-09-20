Dunbar
Irene Stacia Sharp Taylor, 78, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her home with loving family by her side. She was born March 14, 1943 in Elliottsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents; Leo John Sharp and Dora (Joseph) Sharp, her husband; Donald R. Taylor, July 17, 2019, two grandchildren; Suzanne and J.R. and four siblings; Robert, Harry, Doris and Drucilla.
Irene was a member of the First Christian Church of New Salem and Gladys Rebecca Lodge No. 103. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are four children; Rick Taylor of Royal, James Taylor (Cathy) of Dunbar, Peggy Armel (Robert) of Adah, and Doris Saenz (Junior) of Denver, Colo., six grandchildren; Richard Bonner, Donald Bonner, Stacia Lawrence, James Bruce Taylor, Daniel Taylor and Bobbie Jo Herrila, 10 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Leeetta Mansberry (David) of Brownfield, and Daniel Sharp of Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.on Tuesday and until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the time of service, in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA, with Pastor Andy Miles officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, PA.
