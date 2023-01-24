Uniontown
Irene Vedro Vensko-Deaton, 81, of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
She was born on Friday, April 25, 1941, in Uniontown.
Irene was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her were her parents, Michael and Anna Zoldos Vedro; her brother, John Vedro; and sisters, Pauline Vargo, Margaret Geisen, and Anne Edwards. Also preceding were her husbands Joseph Vensko, in 1994 and Earl Deaton in 2005, and a special long-time friend, Ray Drazga, in 2019.
Surviving is her daughter Michele Vensko Sholtis, husband Sean; and precious grandson, Sean Joseph Sholtis of Moon Township, daughter Jacqueline Vensko Lynch and husband David of Owasso, Okla. Also surviving are several special nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.
Irene was a graduate of North Union High School Class of 1959, and a graduate of Laurel Business Institute in 1986. Irene worked for Gallatin National Bank in Uniontown, and then for Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services, Inc. as a medical transcriptionist where she retired in 2001 after 13 years of service.
Irene was a life-long animal lover and often rescued and nursed wild animals back to health. Irene enjoyed feeding and caring for birds, squirrels, and deer in her backyard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made expressed to Fayette Friends of Animals.
Relatives and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, January 28, at The GATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, LLC 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown PA 15401, where A celebration of Life service will begin at 12 noon. Private Interment at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.