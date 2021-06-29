Uniontown
Irene Virginia Price Lemro, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at Beechwood Court at Lafayette Manor, Uniontown, June 22, 2021.
She was born December 14, 1923, the first of seven children to the late Gilbert and Lucy Rose Price of Haydentown. As many of her contemporaries, Irene quit school during the Great Depression to help her family. During World War II, she worked in a Trenton, N.J. factory before returning home to Haydentown.
Irene married the late Joseph Lemro, a lifelong coal miner, October 2, 1947, in Accident, Md. They lived in Carmichaels, Greene County, before returning to Haydentown. Their daughter, the late Karen Sue Lemro Kisner, was born on Christmas Day, 1951.
Irene served as a homemaker and waitress before completing her GED. She then obtained her licensed practical nurse designation from the entity now known as the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute. She worked for West Virginia University Hospitals, including Ruby Memorial Hospital, until she retired early at age 50 when she and Joseph adopted their granddaughter, Kimberly J. Kisner, of Pittsburgh. She returned to work part-time in the early 1980s, performing life insurance medical exams as an L.P.N.
Irene served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in many capacities throughout the years. She was a longtime member of the Haydentown Christian Church, serving as church pianist and superintendent during various times throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s until relocating to Uniontown in the 2000s.
During her earlier years, Irene loved to dance and attended square dances with her father and husband. In later years, she shifted her musical interest to piano and song. She yodeled for the wonderful aides and nurses at Beechwood Court and Amedysis Hospice until her last week of life. Irene was also a voracious reader and devoured scripture, religious works and Christian romance novels.
In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Lemro, on August 31, 1997; her daughter, Karen Kisner, on April 11, 2020; and her siblings, Ralph "Buddy" Price (World War II), Deanna Price (infant), John Price, Glenn Price, and Camilla Price.
In addition to her granddaughter Kimberly, she is survived by her grandson, Wesley L. Kisner and his wife Crystal Kisner of Pittsburgh, and their almost 3-year-old son, Kayden Joseph Kisner. She is also survived by her sister, Naomi Burd of Uniontown, and more than a dozen nieces and nephews from the Price and Lemro families.
Consistent with Irene's request, there was no public viewing or service. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to JEROME W. SHELL FUNERAL HOME, 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Irene was entombed alongside her husband on June 28, 2021, in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Haydentown Christian Church, c/o Darlene Tate, 369 Guthrie Road, Smithfield, PA 15478, the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter-Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
