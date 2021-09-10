Belle Vernon
Iris K. Coates Thomas, 84, of Belle Vernon, Rostraver Twp., passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Mon Valley Care Center, Carroll Twp.
Born December 21, 1936 in N. Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna May E. Davies Coates.
A resident of Rostraver Twp. for over 50 years, a member of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church, and was a retired elementary school teacher from Frazier School District. Iris was a former member of Fayette City Women’s Club and was an avid bingo player.
She is survived by her son & daughter in law Frank L. & Pam Thomas of Fayette City; sister Marcia Coates of Fayette City; five grandchildren Glenn Thomas, Maria Swarow, Robin Foti, Lindsay Kennedy, Erin Polites and four great grandchildren Lyra Foti, Mina Swarow, Liam Russell and Eric Russell.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy Thomas; and son Duane D. Thomas
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon 724-929-6183.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., with the Rev. Donald Glunt of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church officiating.
Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
