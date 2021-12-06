Hopwood
Irma Jean Brewer, 84, of Hopwood, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born August 5, 1937, in Brownfield.
Preceding her in death were her father, Harold Bell Sr.; mother, Muriel Bell; son, Mark Brewer; and brothers, Gerald Bell and Harold Bell Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Neville Brewer; sons, John Scott Brewer, and Alan Brewer and his wife Theresa; grandchildren, Hanna, Natasha and Adam; many great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Bell; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Dorise.
Irma Jean was a life time member of the Brownfield United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, Bible School Teacher, and mentor to many.
She was employed for Colorama Religious Supply Store for 15 years.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nelson Boone officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A Special Thank You is extended to Amedisys Hospice Team of Uniontown, and Twin Oaks Home Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.