New Salem
Irma Marie Lucas Yandura, 88, of New Salem, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born April 4, 1932, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of Andrew and Kathryn Paroda Lucas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Yandura Sr.; brothers, three infant babies, Albert, Andrew "Lefty", William; sisters, Margaret Hentosh, Kathryn Pascute, Anna Pillar, Pauline Billetter, Wilma Hanna, Irene Briscar; son-in-law, Norman Redmond Sr. Irma was the last living member of her immediate family.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, where she belonged to the Christian Mother's and enjoyed helping with haluski and pierogi making for fundraisers. She was also a 65 year member of the New Salem American Legon Unit #753. She attended hospital parties for the veterans in Aspinwall and stood for Poppy Day to raise money for the Auxiliary's work for veterans. She crocheted shawls to take to the veteran's hospital as a member of the St. Francis Golden Group.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bernadine Redmond of New Salem; sons, Edward Yandura Jr. and his wife Toni of North Rideville, Ohio, James Yandura of New Salem; grandchildren, Norman Redmond Jr., E. J. Yandura (Dawn), Craig Yandura (Amy), Eric Yandura (Kahla), Danielle Hernandez (Adam), James Yandura (Romanee), Gerald Yandura (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Sandra Nelson, Norman "Buddy" Redmond, Justin Redmond, Christian Redmond, Ava and Mason Yandura, Alaunah, Peityn, Emeric and Madelyn Yandura, Aydenn, Aunalenah and Adriel Hernandez, Jaelynne and Julianne Yandura, Bristol, Timber and Adley Yandura; brother-in-law, Ambrose Briscar.
Irma's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 North Mill Street, New Salem, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale worship site) with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 753 will conduct a service at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A Prayer Service will be conducted by the St. Francis Christian Mother's at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Valet parking will be available during visitation.
Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
