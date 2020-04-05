Irma Reese Klemovitch (nee Scott) passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
She was the wife of the late John Klemovitch, and former wife of Carl Reese Sr.; mother of Leah Kennedy, Kate Esposito, Jill Locke, Carl Reese Jr., and Carl Klemovitch. Also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was born to John and Katherine Yancek Scott. She was predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor Sirilla, Thelma Honeycheck and Verona Corfont; and brother Stephan Scott. She was a resident of Burlington County, N.J., for 60 years.
Services are private, and arranged by NULTY FUNERL HOME.
