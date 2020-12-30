Smithfield
Irven Lee Roderick, 82, a retired Rockwell employee for over 45 years and life-long resident of Smithfield, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 25, 2020, at his daughter's house surrounded by his loving family.
Irv was born May 16, 1938 to Glenn and Alma Grace King Roderick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Louise Leichliter Roderick; daughter, Ella Grace Roderick; brothers, Donald and Glenn Roderick; and sisters, Leymoine Cooley and Blanche Wilson.
Surviving are his children, son, Harry (Lisa) Roderick of Arkansas; son, Robbie (Shelley) Roderick of New York; daughter, Alma (Mark) Maceiko of Uniontown; eight grandchildren, Laura, Robbie, Ryan, Amber, Christian, Daniel, Noah and Matthew; and six great-grandchildren, Lilly, Caroline, Evelyn, Elena, Rylee and Zoe. All which he loved more than life.
Also surviving are his siblings, Clarence K. Roderick (Shirley) of Ohio, Annette Pavlick (Ron) of Uniontown and Rachel Neverdale of Ohio; and a special and very significant person of over 17 years, Shirley Susano.
Irv was a current member of Oak Grove Church of Christ in Lake Lynn and also attended evening services at First Baptist Church in Fairchance. He was a life-long member of I.O.O.F. of Waltersburg, and Mountain Lodge, Smithfield, where he loved fishing and hunting.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 1 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Peter Malik officiating.
Private family interment will follow in Pleasant View I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Smithfield.
