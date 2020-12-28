Smithfield
Irven Lee Roderick, 82, a retired Rockwell employee for more than 45 years and life-long resident of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Friday, December 25, 2020, in his daughter's house, surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements will be announced in Wednesday's edition by DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
