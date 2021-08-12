Uniontown
Isaac H. Clifford Jr., 72, of Uniontown, was called to rest in the everlasting arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, August 5, 2021, peacefully in his home.
He was born July 15, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a son of Frances Holmes and Halford Isaac Clifford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Dennis Clifford and Kenneth Clifford.
Isaac served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He also worked at U.S. Steel, Shaffer Trucking and Fayette County Coordinated Transportation.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 31 years, Cynthia Clifford; children Coretta Clifford of Stockton, Calif., Dominic Clifford of Chatsworth, Calif., Kellie Clifford of Uniontown; grandchildren Taylor Clifford and Jecouri Clifford of Stockton; sisters Shirley Giles, Bernadette Giles (Carl) and Diane Clifford, all of Pittsburgh; sisters-in-law Ruth Carter, Janet Wallace (Alphonzo), Marcella Carter and Phyllis Carter (Robert); brothers-in-law Richard Carter, James Carter and Anthony Carter (Donna); special nephew Anthony Clifford of Pittsburgh; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
And he shall be missed, and he shall be missed, and he shall be missed...
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 13, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. Funeral service will be private. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
