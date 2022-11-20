Grindstone
Isadore "Big Iz" Frank Martini Sr., 86, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 17, 2022. Born December 24, 1935, he was a son of the late Frank and Missellia Martini.
He was the loving father of Sally Martini, Tammy (Jimmy) Shaffer, Tina Martini, Gina Martini, Marcy (Richard) Ferchek, and Izzy (Jennifer Trapuzzano) Martini, Jr.; cherished grandfather of James (Jeannine) Shaffer, Jennifer (Joshua) Shaffer, Del (Sarah) Simpson, Brittany Simpson, Shelby (Justin) Sbeih, Brooke (Logan) Callaway, Ashley Walker, and Madison, Nikko and Giani Martini; great-grandfather of Juliette, Jameson, Tegan, Shiloh, Barrett.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray, Samuel, Jerry and Silvio Martini.
Big Iz founded Izzy Martini Painting in 1985. He truly loved what he did and when it came time to retire, he still came to work to hang out with the guys on the job.
He was an avid sports fan and loved to fish. Big Iz cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724)-260-5546. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill.
