Brownsville
Isaiah Michael Stevens, 33, of Brownsville, passed away in the Uniontown Hospital on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
He was born the son of Wendy Peterson Thomas, of Uniontown and Andre M. Stevens, of Landsdale, on March 4, 1989.
Isaiah was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was employed with Enlow Mine in Waynesburg, as a coal miner.
He loved to cook. Isaiah was into fitness and aspired to be a personal trainer. He was a big sports fan. At the age of five, he began wrestling and continued throughout his high school years. He followed basketball and football, claiming the Pittsburgh Steelers as his favorite team. He was also a Golden State Warriors fan and Kobe Bryant was his all-time favorite basketball player.
Isaiah is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eliga and Hattie Pugh Stevens; and his uncle, Douglas Jackson.
He is survived by his parents; brothers, Joshua Lee Stevens and Solomon M. Stevens; grandparents, Frank Lee (Vickie) Peterson and Linda Jackson Peterson; uncles: Frankie Lee Peterson, Elijah Stevens, and Karlton Stevens; aunts: Katherine Peterson Thomas, Richele Thomas, Etta Banks and Denise Medley; nephew, Bradon Stevens; niece, Kiana Stevens; best friend, Eddie Hall; girlfriend, Jenna Erminio; many cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Internment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Woodward Avenue, in Brownsville.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.