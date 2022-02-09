Tower Hill #2
Italia Pietrantoni Valente, 90, of Tower Hill #2, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
She was born on February 11, 1931, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Pietro and Teresa Scarponi Pietrantoni.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent J. Valente, Sr.; brothers, Reno, Dominic, and Tony; granddaughter, Joanna Piccolomini.
Italia is survived by her sons, Vince Valente and wife Donna, of Tower Hill #2, Dario Piccolomini and wife Janice, of Uniontown, Daniel Piccolomini, of Tower Hill #2; grandchildren, Rebecca, Eleanor, Teresa and husband Bob, Danny Ray, Michael and wife Jenna, Dario and wife Alex, and Nathan and wife Maria; great-grandchildren, Gianna, Will, Finn, Violet, Blake, Ella, Dominic, Maggie, and Gwen, all of whom she loved dearly.
Also survived by nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
She was a member of The Tower Hill Ladies Club, Sons of Italy, and The Cardale Christian Mothers. She was an employee of Uniontown and Brownsville Hospitals.
Italia, known to many as "Tillie" was always thinking of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a former member of the former Church of The Madonna in Cardale and a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, where a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
