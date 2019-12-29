Farmington
Ivan Richard Hayden “Rick”, 64, of Farmington, passed away December 19, 2019. Rick was a son of the late Clara Lou and James A. Hayden. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Hayden and his nephews, Johnny, Jimmy and Danny Hayden. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Richard A. Hayden; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Gina, David and Harold and Vicki all of Farmington; his companion, Annie Boyce; and his nephews and their families.
Funeral arrangements were private and handled by THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
