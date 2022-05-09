Smithfield
Ivan "Junior" Smith, 88, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born September 2, 1933, in Smithville Flats, N.Y., a son of Ivan Boyd and Rosalea Wood Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Glavanic Smith; children, Bentley Smith, Jolene Smith; and nine brothers and sisters.
Junior was a member of Stonebridge Baptist Church, Morgantown, W.Va.
He enjoyed driving stock cars, was a collector of model cars, and watching Westerns.
He is survived by his children, Yvette Wheeler and her husband, Kip, Randolph Smith and his wife, Robin, Melodie Darnell, Helen McGowan and her husband, Chuck, Rosemarie Thompson, Melinda Thurston, Ivan J. Smith and his wife, Jennifer, Christina Smith and her husband, Tim; father figure to Brandy McGowan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; oldest of 17 siblings of which seven survive.
In honoring Junior's funeral request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. The GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with his final wishes.
