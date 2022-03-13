Ivy Pearl Bowser Garletts

Dunbar
Ivy Pearl "Pudge" Bowser Garletts, 77, of Dunbar, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 30, 1944, to the late William Wesley Bowser and the late Blanche Almanary Mae Hawk Bowser.
Ivy worked for Anchor Hocking Glass as a selector for 31 years until her retirement. She was a member of Pechin Chapel, Dunbar, where she truly enjoyed attending church.
She will be remembered as a great mother and grandmother by her family. She thoroughly enjoyed vacationing, and in particular, loved the beach.
She is survived by her children: Rick (Kathy) Garletts, Wilbert "Jake" (Coriena) Garletts, and Steve (Rhonda) Garletts; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Garletts; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Jack (Linda) Bowser, Virginia (Emery) Martin, and Jane Wingrove; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Wilbert Ray "Web" Garletts; son, Mark Garletts; infant twin daughters; sister, Yvonne Holp; brother-in-law, Perry Wingrove; her beloved cat, Tinkerbell; and her beloved companion, her dog, Bear.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13th, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, March 14th, with Pastor Lee Maley and Pastor Chris Varney officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
