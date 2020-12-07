Perryopolis
J. Daniel Boyle, 79, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Hospital, Jefferson Hills. He was born December 22, 1940, a son of John Leon and Katherine Rebobich Boyle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth L. Hough Boyle; and daughter, Jennifer Sue Boyle Gripp.
Dan was a lifelong resident of Perryopolis. He was also the co-owner of the Star Junction Sports Shop.
Dan is survived by his children, Kelly Oldham of Star Junction, Daniel Boyle and wife Rose of Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Colton Oldham and wife Andrea, Katelyn, Stephanie, Bethany, Cassidy, Miranda, Breanna Alder and husband Andy, Colleen; and three great-grandchildren, Ashton, Aiden and Jaxen.
In honoring Dan's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Dan's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.