Smithfield
Jack A. Frith, 79, of Smithfield, passed away, Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 2, 1942, a son of the late Alfred Frith and Rosella Harman Frith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lowell Brandenburg; brother, Alan Brandenburg; and sister, Henrietta Fultz.
Jack was a 1960 graduate of Berea High School and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran, later becoming a member of the American Legion, Point Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars and Smithfield-Fairchance AMVETS. He served as past president of the Smithfield Borough Council from 1988 to 2010. Jack was the Superintendent of Buildings & Grounds at the Fayette County Court House.
Jack was an avid antique dealer. He co-owned J & J Antiques at Laurel Mall from 1992 to 1995. He loved cooking and baking for his family.
Left to keep Jack’s memory alive are his wife of 53 years, Judith Wilson Frith; son, Joel Frith of Smithfield; daughter, Julianne Gaster (Shawn) of Fairchance; brothers, Dr. Charles Frith (Charlotte) of Little Rock, Ark., Rusty Brandenburg (Patty) of Bronston, Ky., Paul Brandenburg of Knoxville, Tenn. and David Brandenburg (Aurelia) of Berea, Ky.; grandchildren, Drew Gaster and Gage Gaster; and pet, Snooky.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 18. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, August 19, followed by a service celebrating Jack’s life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Jack can be made to a charity of choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
