Fairchance
Jack Arthur Kaiser, 73 of Fairchance, passed away at home with his wife and children by his side on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Maryann Kovach Kaiser; daughters, Crystal Miles (George), Samantha Sledge (Michael) and Toni Rhoderick-Bowen (Erik Thompson); son, Garry Rhoderick Jr. (Emma); grandchildren, Kylee Heck, Michael Sledge Jr., Braydon Sledge, J.C. Bowen, Connor Bowen, Chase Bowen, Isabella Rhoderick and Charlotte Rhoderick; siblings, Ethel Cunningham (Darwin), Violet Abel, JoAnn Intorre, Eleanor Arnold, Pearl Keefer (Jim), Katie Dice (Jim) and Margie Coddington (Rich) and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Jack Kaiser III; parents, Charles and Nellie Bowman Kaiser and siblings, Charles Kaiser, Ewing Kaiser, Johnny Kaiser, Edith Hughes, Ruth Reba and Marie Kaiser.
Jack loved hunting, fishing, Steelers, Penguins, golfing and his family.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
