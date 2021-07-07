Republic
Jack Bella, 69, of Republic, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills, with his loving family by his side. He was born February 2, 1952, in Brownsville, a son of Harry Gomez Bella and Louise Shaver Bella.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers James, Walter, Laverne, Harry Jr., Harold, John; and sister Ruth Harn.
Jack doted on his children. He was a volunteer fireman at Tower Hill #2 until he became disabled.
Jack is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vicki Eileen Dingle Bella; children Amy Beth Marenko (Christopher) of Footedale, Tami Lynn Dingle of Republic, Jack Dingle (Terri) of Clarksville, Walter Anderson Bella (Angela) of Roscoe, Brandi Louise Shaw (Joshua) of Merrittstown; 14 grandchildren, Mikey, Larry, Victoria, Jessie, Tyler, Paige, J. J., Bubby, Brook, Jackie, Taylor, Dylan, Devyn, Tyson; several great-grandchildren; siblings Betty Orris, Geraldine Cugle, Margaret Coon, Rose Cox, Christine Dillinger, Loreen Thomas; sister-in-law Anna Bella; numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where his funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, with Brother Shumar officiating. Interment will follow at Acklin Burial Park, Brownsville.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
