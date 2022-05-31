Smithfield
Jack Brady Stoneking, 76, of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital, with his loving wife, Melinda, and his loving daughter, Brandy, by his side.
He was born October 8, 1945, in Rachel, West Virginia.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Stoneking and Eulalah Postlethwaite Stoneking; brother, Donald Stoneking; beloved fur baby, Baylie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Catherine Karwatske; and brothers-in-law, George Wilson, Bill Karwatske and Howdy Clark.
Surviving are his loving wife, Melinda; fur baby, Sky; son, Robert Stoneking and wife, of Maryland; two daughters, Kelly Greco and husband, of Pittsburgh, and Brandy Stoneking of Fairchance; grandchildren, Delanie, Lauren, Alec and Tia; very close niece, Melissa Johnson; great-niece, Hope Matzus; great-great-niece, Grace Matzus; sister-in-law, Ann Clark, and godchild, Brenan Clark of Rices Landing.
He was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges high school, class of 1963.
Jack was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was employed for many years as a coal miner and retired from Bailey Mine.
Jack was a lifetime member of Amvets Post #103, VVI of Fayette County and Fayette Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed his Thursday Morning Veterans' Group meetings with his brothers.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, with Military Rites being accorded.
