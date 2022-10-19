Jack David Goodstein, 83, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. Born in Queens, N.Y., he graduated from Queens College, earned his M.A. and Ph.D. from New York University, and was a professor at California University of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Moe and Ethel Goodstein.
Jack is survived by his wife, Joyce Patterson; son, Michael Goodstein, wife Robin and their two children, Zachary and Ethan; son, Howard Goodstein, wife Christy and their son, Jordan; and daughter, Miriam Patterson, husband Scott and their two children, Fick and Max.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way, Columbus, Ohio. Zoom link available by emailing zoom2@epsteinmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.