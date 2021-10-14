Uniontown
On Saturday, October 2, 2021, surrounded by loving family, Jack Duwaine Loveall was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born January 11, 1927, to James and Hardina Loveall, and had two siblings, James and Verna.
From 1945 to 1946, Jack served in the military and was promoted to master sargent. During this time, he was awarded a victory medal and a presidential unit citation from President Truman.
After his time in the service, Jack married the love of his life, Lois Loveall, in December of 1947. Jack and Lois knew one another since childhood and wrote letters to each other during Jack's time in the service. Jack attended art school and began a career as a photographer, photographing for store fronts and weddings.
Jack had an intimate relationship with God, art, music, and his family. Over the course of his life, he painted over 500 oil paintings, wrote countless poems, and played guitar. Jack was a gentle soul and will be remembered by his kindness, easy going personality, and ability to make anyone laugh.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, James; his sister, Verna; and his son, Norman.
Jack is survived by his wife, Lois Loveall of Uniontown; and children, Verna Harenza of Palm Harbor, Fla., Robin Yauger of Lemont Furnace, Rebecca Hamborsky of Uniontown and Jacquelyn Wymard of Uniontown; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.