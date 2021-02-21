Hopwood
Jack E. Suder, 92, of Hopwood, formerly of Confluence, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance. He was born June 25, 1928, in Ursina, a son of Skyles and Sarah Younkin Suder. His parents and his first wife, Emogene Glover, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Moser; sons Allan Todd Suder of Confluence, and David Suder and wife Darlene of Goodyear, Ariz.; daughters Paige Harteis and husband Sam of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., and Leslie Rugg and husband Don of Confluence; and a brother, Joseph Suder of Kissimmee, Fla.; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jack was a graduate of Confluence High School and a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of Ursina American Legion Post 946, Confluence Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7250, George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103 of Hopwood, Moose Lodge 813 of Ruskin, Fla., Meyersdale Lodge 554 Free & Accepted Masons, Turkeyfoot Fish and Game Association, Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers Local 9 PA., life member of Confluence Volunteer Fire Company and Turkeyfoot Baptist Church, Confluence.
The viewing and funeral service will be private. Interment in Jersey Cemetery, Confluence.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.