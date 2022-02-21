Sewickley
Jack Edward Gordon, 69, of Sewickley, succumbed to his 18 year battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MSD), Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home overlooking the waters of the Ohio River, a place he truly loved.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Gregg Gordon, and mother, Susan Kathleen Miller Gordon.
He is survived by his sister, Kay Lorraine Chrobak, of Brownsville; brother, William Gregg Gordon, II. of Chalk Hill; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful companion and traveling buddy, Lubec.
Jack will be remembered as a talented photographer, journalist, traveler and U.S. Army veteran.
Early in his career, he worked as a photographer for the Brownsville Telegraph and Herald-Standard, and freelanced for several Pittsburgh newspapers. He mounted several gallery exhibitions in Southwestern Pa.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in 1984, but was then assigned as the unit's photographer after his command discovered his talent. Following several years of active duty, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve, deploying to Iraq in 2004. He retired after 24 years of service as a master sergeant.
While in the military, he earned several prestigious U.S. Department of Defense Thomas Jefferson awards for his photography and journalistic skills as editor of the Checkerboard, the 99th ARCOM's flagship publication.
He was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School, and went on to earn a BA degree in art, with a concentration in sculpture, in 1982 from California University of Pennsylvania, and master's in mass communication, graduating magna cum laude in 1992. He also is a graduate of the Public Affairs Officer Course, Fort George G. Meade, Md.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Interment, with full military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. Please meet at the cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net
