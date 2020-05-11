1930-2020
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Lee Robinson, 90, of Smithfield, Pa. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Jack was born in the family home, known to the family as "The Brick," on January 13, 1930, in Springhill Township, the youngest of eight children, and the son of the late James and Florence (Glover) Robinson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Janet "Gay" (Humbert) Robinson; his children, Jack Jr. (Sharyn Blaney), Curt (Jane Harbach), Colleen (Dave) Seitz and Brent (Stacey Medved); eight grandchildren, Tami (Lou) Roth, Erik (Chrissy Robba), Ryan (Angi Ryder), Leah, Tyler, Sarah, Luke and Eli; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Madeline "Tootie" Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack lived a full life as a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a member of the UMWA Local 6310, retiring from Duquesne Light Co. in 1992. He was a lifelong member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved deer and small game hunting, mushroom hunting, ice skating on the creek and riding quads.
He was a loyal sports fan, cheering on the Steelers and the Penguins. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching baseball, touching the lives of many of his players.
He was a skilled mechanic who could fix almost anything. He especially loved family celebrations, pig roasts, pitching horseshoes and having his large extended family gather together. Over the many years of their marriage, Jack and Janet were "hands-on" in building their homestead, down the road from the house in which Jack was born. Their home was always the heart of the family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Randy; his brothers, Curtis, Harold, William and James; and his sisters, Rosalie Leech and Naomi Kidwell.
A private viewing will be held at DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. An afternoon funeral service, held on Wednesday, will be private (due to the current pandemic situation), and will be officiated by his daughter-in-law, Pastor Sharyn Robinson. Burial will take place in the Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the aides, nurses and hospice care providers who cared for Jack in the final weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
