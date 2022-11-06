Confluence
Jack Lee Rose, 70, of Confluence, entered eternal rest Thursday, September 22, 2022, in his home, surrounded with love from his family.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynn Tate Rose; son, Teddy and his wife, Edelina Villavicencio and their two children, Alyssa and Isabella Rose; daughter, Tina Rose and her husband, Gregory Gannaway; his brothers and sisters, Roger Rose, Carol Coddington, James Rose, Mark Rose and Jill Sines.
Jack had many friends near and far and was known to be a fair and giving man, one to welcome you in and give you the shirt off his back. He was not one to mince words and he didn’t have patience to deal with nonsense. He spent his career working as a carpenter in the D.C. Metropolitan area, where he met his wife of 48 years. They raised their children in the northern Virginia area.
After he retired, he returned to his homeland of Confluence where, using all his skills he utilized throughout his career, he built the home they retired in on property inherited from his mother.
In honor of his wishes, no viewing was held. Cremation services were held by the CRAWFORDFUNERAL HOME of Farmington. There is discussion of a private “celebration of life” memorial service provided in honor of Jack set for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.