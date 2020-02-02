Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
Jack Messick, 78, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
A son of the late Clarence B. Messick Sr. and Blanche Edna Humphreys Messick, he was born March 31, 1941, in Morgantown.
Jack was a coal miner, veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Canyon Presbyterian Church and Bruceton United Methodist Church, as well as a longtime member of the Independent Hunting Club. He was an avid sports fan, playing for many years on the Mundy’s Softball Team.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing. Jack was on the board of directors of United Federal Credit Union, on the board of North Preston Senior Center, Big Sandy Shores board and coached Little League at ACC Ball Field.
He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Carter Messick; two daughters, Jackie and her husband, William Mesler of McClellandtown, and Stephanie Messick and her fianc, Tim Roach of Smithfield; a son, Robert Messick of Smithfield; two stepsons, Terry Cox of Salsbury, Md., and Kevin Cox and his fiance, Vicki Garufi of Edgewater, Md.; six grandchildren, Tearaney, Holley, Tifany, Crystal, Melissa, Erica; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Umble Messick; and two sisters, Pataicia Paptick and Marjorie Gibel.
Family and friends may call at the CARL R. SPEAR FUNERAL HOME in Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, W.Va., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 2, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, February 3, in the funeral home, with Pastor Vicki D. Sheppard officiating.
Entombment will be in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Military honors will be provided by the Preston County Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 977 Preston County, W.Va., and WVANG Military Funeral Honors, Camp Dawson.
Condolences may be left at spearfuneralhome.net.
