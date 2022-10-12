Chalk Hill, formerly of Uniontown
Jack N. Steele, 94, of Chalk Hill, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, October 10, 2022, with his family by his side. Jack was born July 23, 1928, in Briar Hill, to Thomas N. Steele and Eva Zebley Steele.
Jack graduated from Uniontown City High School and Robert Morris School of Accounting (now Robert Morris University). He served in the United States Army at the conclusion of World War II, discharged at the rank of Sergeant Tec. 4.
Jack served as Uniontown city controller, was partner in the accounting firm of Harper, Taylor Steele and Clark, and was a former member of the Uniontown Rotary Club and the First Presbyterian Church.
Jack is survived by his wife, Vera Louise of Chalk Hill; and his stepson, Rian Caldwell of Roscoe and wife Sheena; and his grandsons, Logan, Benjamin and Finn. Also surviving are his sister, Marjorie Beirer of Uniontown; and a brother, William of Jackson, Miss.
Jack was preceded in death by his first wife of 57 years, Lois Snowdon Steele, in 2007; and his daughter, Susan, in February 2000; and his siblings, Geraldine Flanary, Thomas R. Steele and Richard A. Steele.
The family would like to thank Maura, Penny and Heather of Amedisys Hospice for the compassionate care and support during Jacks final days.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, October 13, in St. Peters Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, with pastor James Engel officiating. Interment will follow in Christ’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chalk Hill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fayette EMS, P.O. Box 862, Connellsville, PA 15425; Farmington VFD, P.O. Box 251, Farmington, PA 15437; Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401; or a charity of one’s choice.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
