Gillespie, Fayette City
Jack O. Cramer, 86, of Gillespie, Fayette City, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Country Care Manor, Fayette City.
He was born November 4, 1935, in Charleroi, son of Thomas Cramer and Evelyn Todd Cramer.
He was a member of the First Christian Church of Fayette City. Jack retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant, with 43.5 years of service. He was a US Army Veteran, member of Fayette City American Legion, Brightwell - Daughtery Post 484, George C. Marshall Amvet Post # 103, Hopwood, Naomi AC Club, and Fairhope Rod & Gun Club.
Jack was an avid deer hunter, dearly loved his family, going to the casino, and Bud Murphy's Karaoke. A perfect weekend for Jack would include a hand of cards with his good friend Mac and dancing with his special friend Pat.
The family would like to thank OSPTA Hospice, especially Heidi, Alysia, Britney and Ann for their compassionate care for their father.
He is survived by his children, Thomas R. Cramer and wife Mary of Fayette City, son, David O. Cramer and wife Laurie of Belle Vernon, daughter, Linda S. Sharpe and husband Brian of The Woodlands, Tex.; brother, Thomas Cramer and wife Sherry of Fallowfield Township; sister, Barbara Waggoner and husband Ace of Riverside, Calif.; sister, June Yevincy of Monongahela; five grandsons, Thomas Cramer, Jason Cramer, Mason Sharpe, Jonas Cramer and Noah Cramer and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 42 years, Wilma Shipley Cramer; son, Michael I. Cramer; four sisters, Suzanna Raymond, Thelma Haight, Connie Tanguay and Gail Privette.
Family and Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City, PA. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the funeral home, with Rev. Wayne Boring officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at the LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested a donation in his honor to the First Christian Church, PO Box 635, Fayette City, Pa.
